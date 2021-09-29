Tiffany Perkins delivers memorable experiences at Tavern on Lagrange

Tiffany Perkins of Tavern on Lagrange has experienced the privilege of operating a thriving business during these times. Perkins and her husband Gregory Perkins have forged forward as Black business owners with the intention of providing memorable and joyous experiences to their patrons. Live music and good food are on the menu at Tavern on Lagrange. Many of the music industry’s finest have graced the stage. This June, R&B legend Gladys Knight packed the house.

Rolling out spoke with Perkins about her business, her biggest wins and the experience she delivers to her patrons.

Share a brief history of your establishment.

Tavern on Lagrange has been in business officially since January of 2021. My husband and I purchased the business in February of 2020 right before the entire country was shut down due to Covid-19. We were shut down until we did a soft opening and then had to close down again before the state of Illinois opened back up completely.

What type of experience do you wish to deliver to your patrons?

Here at Tavern on Lagrange, we strive for every customer to feel like a family. Since we are family-owned, we want to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed and feel like they belong.

