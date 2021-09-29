Why strippers love to see Gabrielle Union show up at the club

Gabrielle Union sees herself as a “strip club connoisseur” and can spend a whopping $20,000 in one night.

The 48-year-old star has revealed that before the pandemic, she had been enjoying almost monthly trips to strip clubs, and she’s even known as a regular at a particular club in Atlanta.

“Pre-pandemic, I don’t know, 10 or 15 times, I would say,” Union said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“I’m a connoisseur. … There’s a really famous strip club in Atlanta called Magic City. … When I walk in, they’re like, ‘Yeah, Union!’ I’m like, ‘Honor among thieves, kids!’ It’s a welcoming place, the ladies are very welcoming. But they’re all different, you know?” she said.

The star also revealed how much she spends on an average night, and admitted she is even more generous after a few drinks.

“I don’t know, probably 10 or 20 thousand. … You don’t really think about it because [of] the booze. And you want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something,” she said.

When Union first met her now-husband Dwayne Wade, she convinced him to join her after recognizing some of his fellow NBA players out and about. These days, however, she prefers to go on her own or with friends.

“I think in the beginning when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates — who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are — but he’d be like, ‘Nah I’m gonna go home,’ ” she explained. “I was like, ‘Don’t be afraid babe, come with me.’ I think he was a little intimidated by, ‘Gab’s back! Here she comes with her wallet!’ It was something we kinda did in the beginning but no, it’s more of a solo operation or me with my friends.”

Meanwhile, Union had to explain the eggplant emoji — which is often used as an X-rated innuendo — to Wade after the basketball icon posted photos of himself in tight trousers on Instagram.

“The thing about a slim fit pant, if you are a blessed gentleman … I was like, ‘A lot of information, there, with that slim fit, with that particular cut … I could see your heart beat.’ I will give him a heads-up that it could be a problem — he rarely listens. He’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji, and why is that in my comments?’ He knows now! And I think it’s the goal to have his comment section filled with eggplants,” she laughed.