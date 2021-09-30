Azriel Clary reacts to R. Kelly’s guilty verdict after surviving his madness

Prior to R. Kelly’s arrest, he was involved in a polygamous relationship with Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, two aspiring singers he met when they were young. Kelly was accused of seduction, brainwashing and holding either of them hostage. Kelly had the women sit with Gayle King in 2019 prior to his trial in a controlled interview where the ladies pledged their allegiance to the singer. They claimed they were not imprisoned and that their families were just trying to get money from the star.

Since Kelly’s arrest, Azriel Clary has ceased all contact with the fallen R&B singer and is slowly getting her life back together. She sat down with Gayle King once again on “CBS Mornings” and discussed Kelly’s conviction on Sept. 27 where he was fond guilty on all counts in a federal sex trafficking trial. During the interview, King asked the 23-year-old Clary about Kelly’s surprise reaction regarding the verdict.

“R. Kelly’s defense attorney said after the verdict came in R. Kelly was surprised that he was found guilty. Are you surprised that he’s surprised that he was found guilty? And that he was actually angry and surprised that he was found guilty?” King asked.

Clary didn’t buy his response and stated that the “12 Play” singer deserves everything he’s now getting.

“I feel like, you know, I know that he knows that he is guilty. People told him. People tried to warn him. People tried to help him. He didn’t care. He was selfish. He was greedy. He was a pedophile. And he never, not once, wanted to get help,” explained Clary.

She then gave more detail about his team trying to warn him but he thought he was above the law and couldn’t be touched. He even threatened his employees with dismissal if they kept warming him and to mind their business.

