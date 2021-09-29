Chuck D becomes public enemy No. 1 for asking if R. Kelly can be rehabilitated

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D is known for his political stances and championing Black rights but the 61-year-old MC had Twitter going nuts on Tuesday, Sept. 28, as he gave his thoughts on R. Kelly’s conviction and the possible life sentence he could be facing. Chuck D pointed out that there were a few issues that may have turned the disgraced R&B singer into a pedophile and if those circumstances should be considered before he’s thrown away forever by the courts and the public.

“Abused in his youth … an addict as a adult … Ike Turner served 18 months in prison.. Rick James did similar time. Ike came out a changed positive human being. How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around? Its not a sympathetic question at all. Not the least,” the “Fight The Power,” MC tweeted.

For years, Chuck D has spoken about how the radio and music industry was corrupt and helped degrade Black culture but no one did anything because money was being made. Chuck D seems to feel that many people helped play a part in Kelly’s indiscretions and turned a blind eye as long as he reigned in music and kept making hits.

“Twitter is cryptic where was people when every other song was revealing evidence of what was ok to program to black kids over radio? All you gotta do is read the titles the past 25 years of black songs and you get clues. His labels & radio knew what they was feeding. Mixing grown folk lifestyle with black youth was so endorsed financed perpetuated as so urban cool by radio. Black audiences were abused while 25yrs poppin champagne in the sandbox. The boundaries were sloppy w head nods. That dude & others gave clues that the gatekeepers ignored,” Chuck wrote.