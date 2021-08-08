Rap legend Chuck D blasts Atlanta Hawks for replacing Ryan Cameron as announcer

Hip-hop icon Chuck D ripped into the Atlanta Hawks for the decision to replace their game announcer Ryan Cameron after his exemplary service for over two decades.

The Hawks announced that the NBA team is replacing Cameron after his 20-year affiliation with the team, including the past 17 years as the game announcer at State Farm Arena in downtown ATL, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rising radio jock Big Tigger will be the new man with the high-profile gig, despite the fact that Cameron contributed greatly to the Hawks No. 1 ranking among all NBA teams with in-game experience, according to NBA Game Experience Survey.

The news shocked many NBA fans and angered Chuck D, aka Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, the legendary frontman for the seminal rap group Public Enemy.

Chuck D, 61, finished the post for his 700K followers with this admonishment to the Hawks ownership: “The @nyknicks brass fumbled with Marv (Albert) and (Patrick) Ewing. Yo Fix that bull—-.”

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin justified the jarring move by saying staffing clash existed with Audacy, the company that airs the Hawks games on 92.9/”The Game.” Audacy also owns V-103 where Big Tigger is the star morning show host.

Cameron, in contrast, works for Radio One, where he commands the morning show, “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” for Majic 107.5/97.5.

“Ryan is fantastic,” Koonin told the AJC. “We love him. But this is 21st-century media, and we need to be vertically integrated. That means using on-air talent with the Game and V-103.”

The Hawks showed Cameron love even though he’s being shoved out the door after missing only two days in over 700 games since 2004.