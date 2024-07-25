The Hank Aaron Invitational aims to empower young athletes

Honoring a legend

Named after the legendary Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record and was a prominent civil rights advocate, the invitational embodies Aaron’s vision of increasing minority access to baseball. Aaron’s legacy extends beyond the diamond; he championed social justice and health awareness, notably encouraging Black Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Training and development

Participants in the Hank Aaron Invitational receive comprehensive training and valuable insights into college eligibility and career advancement in baseball. According to Danielle BeDasse, Senior Director of Community Affairs for the Atlanta Braves, the goal is to get the participants to college, so they have the opportunity to play baseball professionally. This initiative reflects Aaron’s dream of enhancing minority representation in all facets of the sport.

Showcase opportunities

The top 44 players from the second week of the invitational are invited to participate in a special showcase game at Truist Park, as part of the broader Hank Aaron Week. This week-long celebration includes various initiatives focused on diversity, culture, business networking and social justice, further enriching the participants’ experience.

Selection process

Players are selected through various MLB programs, including the MLB Youth Academy network and the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program. This selection process ensures that talented young athletes from underrepresented communities have the opportunity to shine.

The Hank Aaron Invitational not only honors a baseball icon but also empowers the next generation of players to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the sport.