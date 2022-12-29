R. Kelly confirms from prison that these rumors are false about him

Although R. Kelly remains behind bars, he’s been in the news a lot over the past few weeks. On Dec. 17, an Instagram account with Joycelyn Savage’s name announced the birth of her baby girl allegedly fathered by R. Kelly.

“My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright,” Savage said in the caption. “I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother and you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22.”

The account that posted the picture isn’t Savage’s, and her father shared his thoughts on his Instagram page.

“My daughter Jocelyn is not pregnant, this is 100 percent [in]accura’te,” Timothy Savage said. “That little baby that is on that account is a pretty baby, and if I had a granddaughter I would be the first to say “I love this child no matter what the situation is.”

Since Joycelyn isn’t speaking, the only way to find out the truth is from the other source, and Kelly denied the claims of having a baby in a recent interview from jail.

“I can’t name names, I can just say, Joycelyn is my fiancée, and I love her and she loves me, and we’re together,” Kelly said. “I can say that she is not in my case or none of that. She’s not against me.”

Kelly was asked if the rumors were true and gave the clarification everyone needed.

“H— no, she didn’t have a child,” Kelly said. “I didn’t put out no damn album. If I did put out an album, it wouldn’t be called I Admit It. We got to start using our common sense at some point.”