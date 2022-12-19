R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage allegedly gives birth to their baby (photo)

Joycelyn Savage, the fiancée of imprisoned singer R. Kelly, announced the arrival of her infant on Instagram.

During Kelly’s state trial in Chicago in August 2022, Savage said she and the toppled titan of R&B had gotten engaged and that she was impregnated with the “Step in the Name of Love” crooner’s child.

On Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, Savage seemingly shared the baby’s full name and date of birth.

“Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22”

Later on the same day, Savage continued with another post:

“My baby girl Ava when you were born , my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22.e”

Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean emphatically repudiated Savage’s claim that she was carrying the singer’s child.

“There is no truth to reports that Joy is releasing a tell-all memoir and she is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” Bonjean penned on her Twitter account. “People are just insane. Carry on.”

Since Kelly has been behind bars since his arrest in 2021, many question the veracity of Savage’s claims. But Savage doubled down on her position, stating:

“His lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail. Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby,” she said on social media.