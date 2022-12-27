Find out who’s denying that R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage have a baby

On Dec. 17, Joycelyn Savage’s Instagram account announced the birth of her and R. Kelly’s baby girl.

“My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright,” Savage said in the caption. “I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22.”

According to Savage’s father, his daughter did not have a baby, and if she did, he’d know. Timothy Savage went on Instagram to share his thoughts about the alleged pregnancy.

“My daughter Jocelyn is not pregnant, this is 100% accurate,” Timothy Savage said. “That little baby that is on that account is a pretty baby, and if I had a granddaughter I would be the first to say I love this child no matter what the situation is. Rest assured, that is not my granddaughter.”

The elder Savage claims that he’s messaged the page that posted the picture of the baby, but says they haven’t responded in the proper way he’d like as a grandfather.

“My daughter has been hidden away from everyone due to the circumstances, and it’s not right. At this point, I don’t know if my daughter is alive or not,” Timothy Savage said.