Chingy claims he’s only seen R. Kelly be respectful to women

R. Kelly’s career has been in a downward spiral for years, thanks in part to sexual assault allegations and recent criminal convictions. In June 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years after being found guilty on charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking. Three months later, Kelly was convicted on six of the 13 counts he was indicted on related to sexual assault of minor females.

Some have stood by the singer while others have hoped that he gets what he deserves.

One person that seems to not be too hard on Kelly is Chingy, who has collaborated with the singer in the past. In an interview on Vlad TV, Chingy was asked if he’s surprised that Kelly’s life has turned out the way it has.

“People tend to get a little too serious about that topic with him and what’s going on,” Chingy said. “I’m not finna touch on all of that. I will say this, I’ve been around him in clubs, in VIPs, and everything with women around him.”

Chingy said not only has he seen Kelly treat women with respect, but he’s seen him with older women as well.

“My personal experience, I’ve only seen him be respectful to women and have fun with women,” Chingy said. “And guess what? It was older women. I watched them check IDs and do everything for them to come around us.”

Recently, Isaiah Washington also took Kelly’s side in an interview on Vlad TV and said that Aaliyah wasn’t a victim of the singer.

“She was very in control of her being, but she was a businesswoman too,” Washington said. “Super smart. I think she was in control of that situation even at her age.”