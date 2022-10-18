Isaiah Washington claims Aaliyah was not a victim of R. Kelly

Veteran actor Isaiah Washington has always flowed against the currents of popular opinion, but it has often been to the detriment of his once-promising career.

The former “P-Valley” star said that Aaliyah was not a victim of R. Kelly’s sexual crimes and that the late singer was, in fact, shrewd and cunning in her relationship with the toppled titan of R&B.

“She was very in control of her being, but she was a businesswoman too. Super smart. I think she was in control of that situation even at her age,” Washington explained to VLAD TV.

Washington, 59, then reiterated and elaborated on his position.

“She was 15 going on 30, so she was in control of that whole situation. I don’t judge her, but she was very smart and very mature and very in control of her situation,” Washington theorizes. “I don’t believe one minute that Aaliyah was made to do anything that Aaliyah didn’t want to do.”

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star was asked about his time with co-star Aaliyah when they both starred in the eerie film Romeo Must Die. Washington, who was 38 at the time, said he was crushing on the “mysterious” then-21-year-old Aaliyah.

VLAD TV, obviously concerned about how Washington’s words would land in the public’s ears, posted a disclaimer for its nearly one million Instagram followers:

“For the record, I disagree with Isaiah on this. That’s why I brought up Aaliyah’s age at the time.”

Plenty of fans, however, had plenty to say to Washington.

“This man is SICK! & out of fckn line,” one fan railed. “So are y’all for even sitting and indulging in his comments about Aaliyah and R.Kelly!! There is NO way a child can be in control of something like that she is a CHILDDD!! He should’ve never looked her way number one and number two her parents should have protected her.”

Others expressed their revulsion on Twitter:

Washington is accustomed to speaking his mind and then going into exile. He was terminated from the smash hit Starz show “P-Valley” over controversial comments he made about Vice President Kamala Harris. Back in 2007, Washington was famously fired from another iconic show, “Grey’s Anatomy,” for allegedly uttering a homophobic slur to a gay co-star.