Trump wants a Florida judge to force Twitter to restore his account

It was only several months ago that Trump said Twitter had become “very boring,” but now it appears the former president wants his account back.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Trump asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate his account on the social media platform.

Trump filed a request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter, arguing that they were “coerced” by members of the U.S. Congress to suspend his account.

The filing also argues that banning Trump from Twitter was a form of “censorship.” The censorship alleged in the filing has to do with the way Twitter labeled some of his tweets as “misleading information” or saying that they violated rules against “glorifying violence” during his time as president.

Twitter and several other social media platforms banned Trump from using their services back in January after a gang of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The deadly riot followed a speech given by Trump that falsely insinuated he lost the November 2020 election because of voter fraud, which has been perpetually refuted by multiple courts and state election officials.

This attempt to get his Twitter account back comes a few months after Trump filed lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google, as well as their chief executives, in July.