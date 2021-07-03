2024: Looks like we might see Donald Trump again

TEXAS — In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, former president Donald Trump gives his answer about possibly running for re-election in 2024.

When Trump left the White House, he mentioned that it was long from over. And on June 30 — during a town hall event — the frenzied audience got the political boost they wanted.

“Let’s talk about your future plans,” Hannity said to Donald Trump during the interview. “Would you like to see the president run again in 2024?” he asked the crowd that responded with applause and cheers.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process, or let me ask you this, have you made up your mind?” Hannity continued.

Trump plainly answered “yes,” while giving the crowd a look of affirmation.

While this isn’t an official announcement, it definitely has his base ready for a second round of political chaos. “Round 2.”

If interested, you can watch the video.

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has mentioned his potential political plans to this particular interviewer. In April, the former president was on this same show and stated that — due to ongoing legal reasons — he wasn’t going to speak too much about it.

But regarding the likelihood of running again, Trump stated: “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.” Yet, he also stated it was too soon to discuss it.

We’ll all have to wait until campaign time rolls around to know if this is really happening again or not.