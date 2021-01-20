Donald Trump pardons big-name rappers and others on last day as president

As many political connoisseurs suspected, outgoing President Donald Trump freed dozens of convicted criminals and indicted suspects serving time in prisons and jails across the country on his last day in office.

Trump pardoned 73 people and commuted the sentences of another 70 convicted inmates, according to Detroit Free Press.

Among the beneficiaries of Trump’s last-minute gesture are music mogul Lil Wayne and rising rapper Kodak Black. Some pop culture experts believe Lil Wayne, 38, made the politically expedient decision to publicly endorse Trump for reelection even if it subjected the rapper to pointed repudiation. Trump didn’t win, but Lil Wayne did because he is now free.

Wayne, who was born Dewayne Micheal Carter, could have spent up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun charges in 2019. He had already spent a year in prison in 2009 on a similar charge, which is why legal experts believed his second offense would have been harsher. His industry counterpart, Kodak Black, 23, already was serving a three-year stint for falsifying federal documents to illegally purchase a gun in 2019.

Check out some of the other people that Trump let out early on the next page.