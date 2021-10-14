Megan Thee Stallion focusing more on mental health amid fame

Megan Thee Stallion says losing both her parents and the “pressure” of being in the public eye brought into sharp focus the importance of mental health.

The “WAP” hitmaker’s father died when she was in ninth grade and her mother died in 2019, and Megan says the devastating losses made her realize there is no shame in asking for help and going to therapy.

The 26-year-old rap megastar also shared that since being catapulted to fame and being under “such a magnifying glass,” she’s made sure to prioritize her mental health even more.

Joining Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch series “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” Megan said: “I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have … when I was Megan and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now.

“It was never a conversation that was on the table.

“Now in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s OK to ask for help. And it’s OK to want to go get therapy.”

The “Savage” star also addressed the stigma around mental health in the Black community.

“As a Black person and when you think of therapy, you think, ‘oh my gosh I’m weak.’ Like you think of medication and you just think the worst. ‘Cause, that’s kind of what you see on TV too. Therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘All right now, it’s a little too much going on, somebody help me,’ ” she said.

Meanwhile, the chart-topping rap star recently revealed she likes to take breaks from Twitter because she finds too many people are dishonest on the social media app.

Asked why she ignores her fans on the platform, Megan replied: “I’m not ignoring y’all I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes, lol.”

The “Beautiful Mistakes” rapper — who released her debut studio album, Good News, last year — subsequently explained that she hates seeing people consistently lie and then refuse to acknowledge their mistake.

“Like people lie on this app and believe they [sic] own lie so hard they argue for a week straight under a thread,” she said.