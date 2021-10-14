 Skip to content

Megan Thee Stallion focusing more on mental health amid fame

October 14, 2021   |  

rolling

rolling

View Author Posts

Photo credit: Bang Media

Megan Thee Stallion says losing both her parents and the “pressure” of being in the public eye brought into sharp focus the importance of mental health.


The “WAP” hitmaker’s father died when she was in ninth grade and her mother died in 2019, and Megan says the devastating losses made her realize there is no shame in asking for help and going to therapy.

The 26-year-old rap megastar also shared that since being catapulted to fame and being under “such a magnifying glass,” she’s made sure to prioritize her mental health even more.


Joining Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch series “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” Megan said: “I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have … when I was Megan and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now.

“It was never a conversation that was on the table.

“Now in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s OK to ask for help. And it’s OK to want to go get therapy.”

The “Savage” star also addressed the stigma around mental health in the Black community.

“As a Black person and when you think of therapy, you think, ‘oh my gosh I’m weak.’ Like you think of medication and you just think the worst. ‘Cause, that’s kind of what you see on TV too. Therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘All right now, it’s a little too much going on, somebody help me,’ ” she said.

Meanwhile, the chart-topping rap star recently revealed she likes to take breaks from Twitter because she finds too many people are dishonest on the social media app.

Asked why she ignores her fans on the platform, Megan replied: “I’m not ignoring y’all I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes, lol.”

The “Beautiful Mistakes” rapper — who released her debut studio album, Good News, last year — subsequently explained that she hates seeing people consistently lie and then refuse to acknowledge their mistake.

“Like people lie on this app and believe they [sic] own lie so hard they argue for a week straight under a thread,” she said.

Posted in

6Lack drops PSA promoting mental health awareness for Black communities (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters inks new deal to pay artists in cryptocurrency

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

R&B legend Smokey Robinson reveals how he nearly lost his voice to COVID-19

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoeche welcome new bundle of joy

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

50 Cent calls Lil Kim a ‘leprechaun,’ she fires back (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Twitter outraged that Fat Joe says DaBaby is the Tupac of today

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.