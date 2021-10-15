Zendaya explains why she’s taken a social media sabbatical

Zendaya has felt “overwhelmed” by social media.

The 25-year-old actress has more than 100 million followers on Instagram, but she decided to take a break from the platform earlier this year, as she felt the weight of pressure from her fans.

She explained: “I haven’t been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I’m not gonna do it. It’s not worth it.”

Despite her huge following, Zendaya is determined to simply do what she loves, rather than giving in to the pressure and expectations of her fans.

She told InStyle magazine: “I’d rather do what I love and then post when I have a project to promote.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently hailed her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet, describing the actor as “a good friend to have.”

The actress appears alongside Timothee in the new sci-fi epic, and Zendaya revealed how much she values his friendship, admitting she appreciates having someone who can relate to her everyday concerns.

She shared: “He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Zendaya also stars alongside the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie.

And prior to being cast in the film, the actress was desperate to join the project.

She recalled: “Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it. And I was like, ‘I really want to get in the room.’ They weren’t looking in my direction. And I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here!'”