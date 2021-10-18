‘Undisputed’ host Shannon Sharpe in Twitter beef with NFL star D.K. Metcalf

Beef popped off between Hall of Famer and “Undisputed” show co-host Shannon Sharpe and current NFL star D.K. Metcalf after Sharpe questioned his play at the end of the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sharpe questioned the Seahawks superstar wide receiver when he chose not to go out of bounds after catching a pass near the end of regulation. Instead, Metcalf tried to maneuver further down the field and fumbled the ball. His decision nearly robbed the Seahawks’ chance of tying the game, which they eventually did on Sunday night, Oct. 17, 2021.

Sharpe, considered one of the greatest tight ends ever, asked Metcalf what he was thinking when he posted this thought on Twitter on Monday.

What was D. K thinking? Why try to play hero 🏈 in that situation? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2021

Metcalf took exception to Sharpe’s remarks on Twitter and on the “Undisputed” show on Fox Sports, and he snapped at Sharpe.

Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 https://t.co/mPLCou2WSX — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

Sharpe, who is never afraid to confront his critics, clapped back at Metcalf by flashing his nearly incomparable resume in Metcalf’s face.

Though Metcalf is considered an elite talent at the pass-catching position, Sharpe’s resume is one for the ages as he boasts three Super Bowl titles and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. As such, Sharpe feels entitled to give his professional opinion on Metcalf’s decision.