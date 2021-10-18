 Skip to content

‘Undisputed’ host Shannon Sharpe in Twitter beef with NFL star D.K. Metcalf

October 18, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (Image source: Instagram – @shannonsharpe84)

Beef popped off between Hall of Famer and “Undisputed” show co-host Shannon Sharpe and current NFL star D.K. Metcalf after Sharpe questioned his play at the end of the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.


Sharpe questioned the Seahawks superstar wide receiver when he chose not to go out of bounds after catching a pass near the end of regulation. Instead, Metcalf tried to maneuver further down the field and fumbled the ball. His decision nearly robbed the Seahawks’ chance of tying the game, which they eventually did on Sunday night, Oct. 17, 2021.

Sharpe, considered one of the greatest tight ends ever, asked Metcalf what he was thinking when he posted this thought on Twitter on Monday.


Metcalf took exception to Sharpe’s remarks on Twitter and on the “Undisputed” show on Fox Sports, and he snapped at Sharpe.

Sharpe, who is never afraid to confront his critics, clapped back at Metcalf by flashing his nearly incomparable resume in Metcalf’s face.

Though Metcalf is considered an elite talent at the pass-catching position, Sharpe’s resume is one for the ages as he boasts three Super Bowl titles and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. As such, Sharpe feels entitled to give his professional opinion on Metcalf’s decision.

Posted in

Steph Curry dropping ‘Sesame Street’-inspired basketball sneakers

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

By Terry Shropshire

Dawn Staley now the highest-paid Black women’s coach in college basketball

By Terry Shropshire

Deontay Wilder praises Tyson Fury and finally accepts his defeats

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Vanessa Bryant may have to undergo psychiatric exam

By Terry Shropshire

LeBron James’ latest move might make him a billionaire

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.