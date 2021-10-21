Snoop Dogg celebrates 50th birthday with Jamie Foxx, T.I., other stars (photos)

Snoop Dogg had a birthday bash for the ages as he celebrated his entrance into the 50th year on earth with approximately 300 of his closest friends.

Of course, the Doggfather was draped in quintessential pimp gear for the themed party that was titled — what else?! — “Pimps and Ho’s. The “Gin & Juice” legend sported a tuxedo, top hat and fur coat and he led the fashion parade for the bash at his compound in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles.

The A-list guests included Usher, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nelly and T.I., who were also rocking the old school player’s ball outfits. Also in attendance were comedian Mike Epps, rappers Flava Flav and Fabolous, actor Terrence J and many others.

The “Sexual Seduction” emcee went nuts when he was gifted a 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible with a big green bow in the front. The classic car normally runs between $180K and $200K.

Snoop did eventually take centerstage briefly to get on the mic, but Snoop was said to have enjoyed the comedic and musical performances that the organizers provided.

Before Snoop was handed the keys to the Impala, he had gone out and gifted himself a customized Mercury Cougar that he had airbrushed with images of his beloved Lakers featuring LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Not everyone was able to attend in person. However, dozens of celebrities posted tribute photos and videos of Snoop, including 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Warren G and TV cohost Martha Stewart.