7 Black-owned grooming brands to level up your beard, skin and hair

When the topic of skincare comes up, men’s grooming typically isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. Self-care and grooming are just as important to men as they are to women which is why it’s necessary to highlight brands that focus on catering to this demographic – and especially Black men in particular. After all, Black men’s skincare needs do differ from their other male counterparts for various reasons like skin concerns and the texture of their hair.

Because of this, we’ve rounded up these seven Black-owned grooming brands that were made with Black men specifically in mind.

SOSS

SOSS stands for “so organic, so suave,” and was designed for the Black man and Black family to “feel great.” Leveraging raw ingredients to unlock the key to true self-care, the brand offers premium beard essentials that promote growth, soften, and moisturize, and promise results within the first two weeks of use.