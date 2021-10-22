 Skip to content

7 Black-owned grooming brands to level up your beard, skin and hair

October 22, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

View Author Posts
Black-owned grooming brands

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / fizkes

When the topic of skincare comes up, men’s grooming typically isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. Self-care and grooming are just as important to men as they are to women which is why it’s necessary to highlight brands that focus on catering to this demographic – and especially Black men in particular. After all, Black men’s skincare needs do differ from their other male counterparts for various reasons like skin concerns and the texture of their hair.


Because of this, we’ve rounded up these seven Black-owned grooming brands that were made with Black men specifically in mind.

SOSS


Black-owned grooming brands

Photo source: sossd.co

SOSS stands for “so organic, so suave,” and was designed for the Black man and Black family to “feel great.” Leveraging raw ingredients to unlock the key to true self-care, the brand offers premium beard essentials that promote growth, soften, and moisturize, and promise results within the first two weeks of use.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Posted in

9 Black-owned skin care brands to add to your rotation

By Trinity Griffin

How breakouts led to the launch of Lori Harvey’s skin care line

By Trinity Griffin

Get your fresh mani from a Black-owned press-on brand to save time and money

By Trinity Griffin

MAC collaboration with Whitney Houston estate sticking true to her colors

By rolling

7 nail colors to try this fall from Black-owned brands

By Trinity Griffin

Toni Braxton unveils new vegan body care line

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.