Megan the Stallion drops new mixtape tracklist

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track-listing for her impending project, Something For Thee Hotties.

The “Savage” hitmaker is set to release the eagerly-awaited mixtape on Friday, Oct. 29 and took to social media on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to share 16 song titles for the “freestyles thee hotties have been asking for and a few unreleased songs from THEE ARCHIVES.”

The rap megastar tweeted: “10/29 #Somethingfortheehotties which track y’all claiming hotties!?”

The “Hot Girl Summer” star’s unveiling of the track-listing came as she announced she is set to graduate from college.

The 26-year-old Grammy-winner revealed she’s on the cusp of graduating, after studying for her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University.

Alongside an image of her graduation cap, Megan wrote on Instagram “2021 finna graduate collegeeee [tongue out emoji] taking my graduation pics today [tears emoji] I can’t wait for y’all to see (sic)”

The star has already received some congratulatory messages from her showbiz pals, including former Fifth Harmony star Normani.

The 25-year-old singer — who previously collaborated with Megan on the song “Diamonds” — wrote in reply: “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement”

Megan has managed to successfully balance her online studies with her rap career over recent years.

And the “WAP” hitmaker previously discussed why she’s so determined to graduate in spite of her fame and success.

She said: “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Megan — whose mother died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer — is also determined to graduate for the other women in her family.

The rapper explained that her mother and her grandmother have helped to make her the woman she is today.

Speaking about her ambitions, she explained: “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

The track-listing for Something For Thee Hotties is:

1. “Tuned In Freestyle”

2. “Megan Monday Freestyle”

3. “South Side Forever Freestyle”

4. “Outta Town Freestyle”

5. “Megan’s Piano”

6. “Eat It”

7. “All Of It”

8. “Tina Snow Interlude”

9. “Let Me See It”

10. “Opposite Day”

11. “Freakend”

12. “Bae Goals”

13. “Pipe Up”

14. “Bless”

15. “The Booth Freestyle”

16. “Thot Sh*t”