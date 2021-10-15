Megan Thee Stallion’s career is heating up with new Popeyes ‘hottie sauce’

In true Hot Girl fashion, rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be partnering with the fast-food chain restaurant Popeyes on their new sauce, aptly named Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, which will be available on Oct. 19, 2021.

Popeyes announced the partnership on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with a Western-inspired short film that was released on their official YouTube channel.

The new sauce is made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, and will be offered with Popeyes renowned chicken sandwich and as a new addition to their line of dipping sauces. She has also added the title of Popeyes franchise owner under her belt as Popeyes has approved Megan to become an owner of their restaurants.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a press release. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

In addition to the sauce release, Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch will be dropping on the same day as the hottie sauce. The collection will feature bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

The collaboration doesn’t stop there as Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, which is an organization whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.