Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson.

According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.

Some fans vividly recall how legendary producer Dr. Dre was forced by a Los Angeles County judge to pay $4 million to cover the legal expenses incurred by estranged wife Nicole Young.

Gipson claimed that Tyrese locked her and their daughter, Soraya, out of their mansion in the ritzy section of Atlanta called Buckhead. She also claimed that the singer changed the locks on the residence in September 2020 and also cut them off financially.

Tyrese denies that he locked his wife out of the house. Eventually, however, Tyrese changed the locks when it became evident that she was not going to return to the marriage.