Willie Moore Jr. determined to conquer adoption obstacles in Black community

William Moore, Jr. believes foster care can be tough on any child, but especially difficult for Black children.

“Sometimes in the African American community, it’s really unfortunate that many times we don’t really get involved,” Moore told rolling out during a recent interview. “Sometimes, we believe the children who are promoted to adoption have so many issues. The truth is, if you have a child biologically, every child is going to have some issues, but a loving home can cover any type of issues that they have. My favorite book — the Bible — says perfect love casts out all fear.

“I believe now with this new thing that we’re doing and pushing it really hard that all African American people will get involved with this system.”

The thing Moore is currently pushing is his new documentary, The Missing Piece. The radio host, social media personality and entertainer held a VIP screening for the film on Nov. 1, 2021, at iPic Theater in Atlanta. The documentary takes a look at Moore’s adoption journey from the time he was 3 months old to the time he met his biological family for the first time as an adult.

“Man, it’s the best documentary that the world is ever going to see as it pertains to adoption,” Moore said. “If you watch me on Instagram, Facebook, you know I’m the guy that likes to entertain. I’m a master storyteller. I just took what we do verbally and I was able to put it in film form.”

Moore also said he grabbed most of the producers from his hometown of St. Louis to give it a “raw and edgy” perspective. He called the film a tearjerker. His goal for the film remains to get more people involved with adoption.

