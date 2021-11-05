Jahrrod Johnson, CEO of BLK and Bold, recounts rush seeing product hit shelves

Jarrhod “Rod” Johnson is the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BLK & Bold, the specialty coffee and tea company that prioritizes domestic social impact. Through their 5% For Our Youth Program, the brand donates to youth in need. The brand has quickly become the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee company, a top seller in Target, and the #1 coffee brand on Amazon in 2020. He highlights his journey as a CEO partner and details some milestones of BLK and Bold’s creation.

How’d you come up with the name?

I gotta give credit to Pernille for coming up with a name. In fact, that was one of the first ones that he offered as a suggestion. It took a little bit of back and forth. And the biggest deterrent of that was like, is it too obvious? We certainly have a particular message that we wanted to convey … and I’m glad we did because it represents us as well as the products that we offer.

Where were you the first time you went in the store and saw your product?

I was in Northern California, Sacramento to be exact. It was right after we announced our national distribution by way of our partnership with Target and I couldn’t wait. So officially, we were on the shelves, at least in the system, in December of 2019. I didn’t see it physically until the end of January. And it was just a real gratifying experience when we have built this business with the intent to make quality more accessible. And to see the logo that Pernell and I had designed, the coffee that we sourced, and just our full product experience, right next to the legacy players, is a feeling that I’ll never forget. And it inspired me to seek that feeling out more and try to work with more retailers. I equated it to an artist hearing their song on the radio for the first time.

If you are giving a speech about being BLK & Bold at an HBCU, giving them three reasons why they should make sure that that’s the flavor that they take on their life’s journey, what would yours be?

I would [first] express a little bit of jealousy because I did go to an HBCU, there’s just a different environment that comes with [going to] an HBCU. [But] one is to be persistent, you have to keep going. Otherwise, you stay stagnant. Two would be to give yourself grace. You’re not gonna figure it out right away. As eager as you want to have the answers, it’s going to take time and life and just experiences before you fully realize your potential. And then lastly, enjoy it. Don’t just be so focused on the end result, take some time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Be present in the moment and enjoy those moments because they are fleeting.