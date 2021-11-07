‘Ebony’ magazine celebrates 75 years at Power 100 Awards show

Ebony magazine’s 75th year annivesary and 2021 Power 100 award show was a night filled with so much to celebrate on Oct. 23 at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Not only does Ebony represent black culture, it has been in existence longer than the majority of the invited guests. Businesswoman Michele Ghee was recently appointed the new CEO of Ebony and Jet magazine. She says she is overwhelmed with joy and excited for the opportunity to be part of a media company where stories of African Americans triumphs and trials can be published. Ebony owner Eden Bridgemann-Sklenar made the major announcement unveiling Ebony’s next big step into cryptocurrency.

Marielle Bobo was also appointed editor-in-chief and senior vice president of programming. “The fact that people have been so excited to see the brand come back the way it has speaks to … how there still is a void in the marketplace where people of color need to see themselves. If we can’t see ourselves we don’t know the possibilites of what we can be.”

The red carpet was covered with A-list celebrities as they showed up to support the Ebony Power 100 award show. Wayne Brady was the host of the ceremony and the show featured amazing performances by Lucky Day, Erica Campbell, Justine Skye and Deon Cole. Following the show, guests danced all night long to the sounds of DJ Active at the official Power 100 afterparty that included Cîroc Ultra-Premium cocktails aptly named Black Brilliance, Black Love, and Ebony Empowerment.

Rolling Out caught up with Ebony CEO Michele Ghee, Lisa Raye McCoye, Kyla Pratt, Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill, Artist Major, Eric Benét, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and many more on the red carpet. Additional attendees included Ben Vereen, Tia Mowry, Karrueche Tran, Holly Robinson Pete, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Salt of Salt n’ Pepa. Check out the interviews we were able to catch on the red carpet.