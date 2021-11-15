Ye suprises fans with ‘Donda’ deluxe edition featuring 5 new tracks

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has released the deluxe edition of Donda, featuring five new songs.

The 44-year-old hip-hop legend — who legally changed his name to Ye — has dropped an extended cut of his latest LP and it includes a bunch of new additions, such as the censored version of his André 3000 song “Life of the Party,” which didn’t make the original cut due to its explicit lyrics.

Ye’s frenemy, Drake, leaked a version of “Life of the Party” in September, which contained a dig at him, but it’s not included in the expanded collection.

André previously explained why his song didn’t make the standard release.

He said, “I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse.”

“It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

“Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control pt. 2” with Kid Cudi and Young Thug, “Never Abandon Your Family, and “Keep My Spirit Alive pt. 2” featuring KayCyy, Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn complete the bonus tracks.

Ye has also rejigged the order of the tracklisting, which is now 32 songs long.

The likes of Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and Jay-Z are featured on the original Donda.

