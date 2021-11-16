Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Desert Warrior’

Anthony Mackie is to star in the period epic Desert Warrior.

The 43-year-old actor will lead the cast of the new movie alongside Aiysha Hart with the pair also set to be joined by Ben Kingsley, Sharlto Copley, and Ghassan Massoud.

MBC Studios, the production arm of the Saudi government-controlled broadcasting giant MBC, is producing the movie in its biggest production to date.

Principal photography has already started on the film in Saudi Arabia.

Rupert Wyatt is directing Desert Warrior from a screenplay he has written with Erica Beeney, David Self, and Gary Ross. Jeremy Bolt is producing for JB Pictures.

The flick is set in the early seventh century, when Arabia was made up of rival, feuding tribes.

Emperor Kisra (Kingsley) has a fearsome reputation for being utterly ruthless. But when the Arabian Princess Hind (Hart) refuses to become Kisra’s concubine, the stage is set for an epic confrontation.

The battle would go on to change the region forever and echoed throughout history.

Zeinab Abu Alsamh, General Manager of MBC Studios, said: “Desert Warrior is a tale of adventure, with a fierce female hero at the forefront of the story. We hope the story will connect with audiences of all ages worldwide.”

“Rupert Wyatt is a visionary filmmaker, and Jeremy Bolt has already proven his mettle in steering this epic project into production.

“The cast is a dream come true – a mix of Arab and non-Arab talent coming together to create an unforgettable movie and highlighting the rich culture we have here. This is the beginning of having Saudi be a production hub for local and global films.”