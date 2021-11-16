T’Challa will not be recast in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther character T’Challa will not be recast.

Marvel’s VP of development, Nate Moore, has clarified rumors surrounding the future of the superhero following Boseman’s death last year.

Moore told “The Ringer-verse” podcast: “I’m being quite honest, you will not see T’Challa in the MCU.”

Moore revealed that he had discussed potential casting decisions with Ryan Coogler, who is returning to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the pair ultimately decided that they “couldn’t do it” without Boseman.

He shared: “We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character. Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen … is tied to Chadwick’s performance. The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa.”

Continue reading on the next page.