Ronnie Williams Jr. makes HBCU history as 1st Mister Stillman College

On Nov. 21, 2021, as Stillman College crowned the 74th Miss Stillman College, Destiny Gardner, HBCU history was made. Not only was this a queen’s crowning, but the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, HBCU crowned their inaugural Mister Stillman College. The title went to a well-deserving senior, Ronnie Williams Jr., a business administration major.

The trailblazing scholar joins rolling out to share the journey that led him to this position and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

How did you decide to attend Stillman?

One of my high school football coaches, Renaldo Jackson, inspired me to come to Stillman College. He always spoke highly about Stillman and always told me stories [about] how Stillman has helped him transform his life, and I knew I wanted to do better and become better. Once I became a Stillmanite, I quickly adapted to my environment and got connected with the staff and my professors and began to join several organizations, such as Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Pre Alumni Council, Campus Activity Board, the P.L.U.G. [Power, Leadership, Unity, Guidance] and the Black Male Initiative, which is an integrated program model addressing various educational and social challenges through academic engagement, mentoring, peer connection and student involvement.

What does your HBCU mean to you?

My HBCU means the world to me, it’s literally my second home. As a campus, we are very family-oriented which is important for students who are far away from home. It gives them that love away from home that a new student will need, it gives them the confidence to want to seek help and guidance if needed, and encourages [students] to get involved on campus.

