Saucy Santana steals show at Hawks game after receiving advice from City Girls

All eyes were on rapper Saucy Santana on Nov. 20 as a part of the Atlanta Hawks’ Pride Night.

After the first quarter of Atlanta’s 115-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Santana performed singles “Walk” and “Here We Go” from the Delta 360 Club, a courtside bar behind the basket on the side of the Hawks’ bench, in State Farm Arena.

“It felt great,” Santana told rolling out. “It was fun, it was exhilarating. I was nervous for a little bit. The only reason I was nervous was because I had to keep it clean for the kids, so I didn’t want to cuss and give them too much wow-pow, but it was great.”

Decked out in a custom letterman jacket and trucker hat, Santana’s performance included a catwalk, full-on choreography and twerking. As much as the artist is known for music, personality is what keeps Santana going viral online, whether from an Instagram Live conversation with Nicki Minaj or with Yung Miami of the City Girls.

“I’ve just always been like this,” Santana said. “Ever since I was growing up, I always embraced being me, staying true to myself and to Saucy Santana.”

Staying true to Saucy Santana brought the rapper from being the City Girls makeup artist to performing at an NBA game in a matter of years. Both City Girls encouraged Santana throughout the day leading up to the event. JT sent Santana flowers and new Dior products on the day of the game, and Yung Miami served as a voice of consistent reassurance.

