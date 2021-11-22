Boosie enrolling in famed HBCU this coming semester (video)

Bombastic rapper Boosie Badazz has announced that he’s enrolling in the upcoming semester at a high-profile HBCU on Nov. 22, 2021

Boosie, 38, told his fans that he is going to begin classes at Jackson State University, the historically Black college whose football program is headed up by NFL Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders Jr. recorded the Baton Rouge rapper following JSU’s defeat of rivals Alcorn State 24-10 before a packed crowd at the annual Soul Bowl at the Mississippi Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

“I’ve been coming to Jackson since I was 14, and I love y’all,” Boosie, 39, said in the video. “Y’all love my stanky drawers and I love y’all back. And I just wanted to tell y’all that y’all always been supportive of me and it’s a big secret I was going to let it out, but I’m enrolling in Jackson State next semester.”

The famously forthright emcee, who was born Torrance Hatch Jr., earned his GED certificate while serving a prison stint in 2013.

The “Wipe Me Down” and “Set It Off” lyricist said he’s ready to see what college feels like.

“I’m going to see how it feels to walk around the campus, talk to girls, with a book sack on. I want to feel normal. I miss that part of my life,” Boosie said. “So I want to enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain because I still have matter up there that needs to be explored.”

Check out the frenetic scene below.