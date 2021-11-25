Here are 6 must-watch 2021 movies for Black families this Thanksgiving

The American holiday season has traditionally been marketed as a time to enjoy the presence of loved ones and relax from the day-to-day worries of life. As Thanksgiving has been portrayed as an American day to be appreciative of all blessings that have come to you and feast among one another, there can be a lot of time left in the day after everyone finishes their meal. To help pass the time, here are six must-watch 2021 movies Black families can watch as their food digests.

King Richard

The tale of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena, has hit the silver screen. Released on Nov. 19, the movie executively produced by Venus and Serena, shows the origins of training two of the greatest athletes ever to rise from Compton, California. Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a 91% rating. The film is available on HBO Max and in theaters.

The Harder They Fall

The Jay-Z produced Western features an all-star cast including Regina King, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Damon Wayans Jr. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film an 87% rating. The movie, directed by Jeymes Samuel, hit No. 1 on Netflix on Nov. 6.

Respect

Former Dream Girl and “American Idol” contestant Jennifer Hudson returned to the big screen to portray the life of late legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Released on Aug. 13, the movie brought in over $31 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 67% rating. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

Continue reading on the next page.