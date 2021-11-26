Ye says it’s God’s plan for him to reconcile with Kim Kardashian

Ye and Kim Kardashian’s love for one another doesn’t seem to have waned despite their impending divorce. Although she has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson recently and he with several other women over the past few months, Ye feels that the two will eventually reunite because it’s God’s plan.

Ye made his feelings about Kim known during a speech while he was at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24 alongside L.A. Mission CEO Troy Vaughn.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed. In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family,” explained the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye also stated that he believes that millions of people watching him and Kim will believe that divorcing and separating is OK and that by reuniting they can rewrite the marriage narrative.