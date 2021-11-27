Cowboys fan tries to fight entire family after Thanksgiving loss (video)

It’s more than a game.

For one Dallas Cowboys fan, a 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders ruined his entire mood on Thanksgiving.

“Man, leave me alone, man,” the fan said in the video, with his head lying on his folded arms in disappointment at the dining room table.

Throughout the three-minute plus video, the fan gets up and challenges every family member in the kitchen to a shouting match. He flips a chair and insults the cooking for the holiday meal.

While it remains to be seen if the fan’s reaction was real or staged, as the YouTube channel it was posted on contains skits and comedy bits, the clip has received over 300,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video for yourself below.