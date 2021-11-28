Teyana Taylor has been hospitalized with exhaustion after her “body simply just gave out” on her before her most recent concert planned on

her farewell tour. The 30-year-old singer-and-actress – who announced in December that she is retiring from music due to feeling “overlooked” as an artist – was due to perform in Connecticut on Saturday (11/28/21), as part of her ‘The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour’, but she took ill and was forced to pull out of the concert.

In a lengthy statement to fans on Instagram alongside a snap from her hospital bed, Teyana wrote: “Thank you for being so understanding.

“Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am

really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night “My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause a b**** was tryna get on that stage.”

She continued: “Y’all know I’m with the s****. “Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s*** but still got on that stage and bodied it… But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER. (sic)”. She added: “mine sat my a** down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover. However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!! Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy (sic)”. The run is due to conclude in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 30.