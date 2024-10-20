Rock royalty crowned at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony

Music legends from diverse genres gathered in Ohio on Saturday for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The star-studded event took place Oct. 19 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Performers being honored include Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Buffett and MC5. Musical Excellence Award recipients were Norman Whitfield and Big Mama Thornton. Suzanne de Passe received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Blues pioneers Alexis Korner and John Mayall were inducted as Early Influencers.

The induction ceremony kicked off with a bang as pop sensation Dua Lipa took the stage to perform Cher’s iconic hit “Believe.” The crowd erupted when Cher herself, joined Lipa mid-song. Zendaya inducted Cher, celebrating her remarkable 60-year career, including 27 solo studio albums, a No. 1 song in seven decades, and Oscar and Golden Globe awards. Cher’s performance of “If I Could Turn Back Time” brought the house down. “It was easier to divorce two men than to write this speech,” she joked during her acceptance speech.

Hip-hop legend Chuck D presented the long-overdue induction of Kool & the Gang. Formed in 1964, the group blended soul, funk, and R&B, with James Taylor’s addition giving them a distinct identity. Chuck D noted they’re the most sampled group in hip-hop history. Kool & the Gang electrified the audience with a medley of hits including “Hollywood Swinging,” “Get Down on It,” “Ladies Night,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Celebrate.”

Teyana Taylor, set to play Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic, inducted the legendary singer. Warwick’s career began in 1962 with “Walk on By,” which famously bumped The Beatles from the No. 1 spot in 1964. Six decades later, her music continues to influence new generations, sampled by artists like Doja Cat. Jennifer Hudson joined Warwick for a stirring rendition of “Never Love This Way Again,” followed by Warwick’s solo performance of “Walk on By.”

The ceremony honored Norman Whitfield, the prolific songwriter and producer who shaped the sound of Motown with hits like “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “War.”

Blues pioneer Big Mama Thornton received a posthumous induction. Her original recording of “Hound Dog” predated Elvis Presley’s version, while her “Ball and Chain” was later popularized by Janis Joplin.

Berry Gordy himself inducted Suzanne de Passe, his former creative assistant credited with signing The Jackson 5 and The Commodores to Motown. De Passe, from stylist to choreographer, wore many hats and was instrumental in Gordy’s expansion into film and television.

Comedian Dave Chappelle presented the induction of A Tribe Called Quest. The group’s jazz-infused hip-hop, debuting with their 1990 album featuring “Can I Kick It?” influenced countless artists. Andre 3000 stated, “There would be no OutKast without Tribe.” The late Phife Dawg’s parents accepted on his behalf, with his father playfully referencing Cher and Dionne Warwick. A star-studded tribute featuring Queen Latifah, Common, Busta Rhymes, The Roots, and De La Soul honored the group’s legacy.

Method Man and Dr. Dre inducted Mary J. Blige, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Blige’s emotional performance included collaborations with Lucky Daye on “My Life,” Ella Mai on “Love Without a Limit” and solo renditions of “Be Happy” and “No More Drama.” “I needed God more than I needed a man — you see where that got me,” Blige joked before thanking Method Man and Dr. Dre for their roles in her first Grammy and Emmy wins, respectively.

The ceremony, a celebration of diverse musical legacies, showcased the enduring impact of these artists across generations and genres. Fans can stream the entire event on Disney+ or catch highlights on ABC’s special, airing Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.