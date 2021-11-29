B. Simone cuts her hair in support of sister battling illness

The multifaceted B. Simone has undergone an abrupt hairstyle change to support her sister, Jordyn Genevie, who is currently battling complications stemming from topical steroid withdrawal syndrome (TSWS).

According to the National Eczema Association, the debilitating illness can arise from the use of potent topical steroids to treat skin conditions, such as eczema. Side effects can include burning, redness, wrinkling, pus-filled bumps, and hair loss.

The comedian and actress hit up social media via Instagram and YouTube to share her sister’s journey.

“I did the big chop in the name of love ❤️ I love you baby @jordyngenevie and as long as I’m living you’ll never go through anything alone. She had to cut her hair because she physically couldn’t take care of it anymore. My sister loved her hair and I hate that she had to cut it off but there’s so much healing in this. Jordyn, I can’t physically go through TSW with you but we can start this beautiful healing journey together. What better way to start off and to cut off the dead weight? I’m so proud of you and nobody understands what you’ve been going through for the past year.

“I see you fight every single day and you look more beautiful to me now than ever. It’s just hair, keep focusing on your spirit. I love you from the bottom of my heart to the depths of my soul. I’ve never felt more beautiful and free. Thank you to my sister for giving me the courage to cut my hair while loving her,” B. Simone wrote on IG.

Check out the video and photos of the sisters sharing their love for one another.