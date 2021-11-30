Why are rumors of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky having a baby being reported?

Rumors have circulated that Rihanna is reportedly expecting to become a first-time mother in 2022.

The rumor, reported by verified-Twitter account The Academy, came a day after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley honored Rihanna, birthed Robyn Rihanna Fenty, as a National Hero of Barbados.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

A more extensive report, which has yet to be confirmed by the Fenty billionaire, is that she is expecting her first child with rapper and fashion-enthusiast A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

This is not the first time Rihanna has been accused of being pregnant. Fans have wondered if the singer was pregnant as recently as September when she had a photoshoot with United Kingdom magazine Dazed. In 2019, ExtraTV asked her how she felt about the constant pregnant rumors in her career.

“A lot of women get very defensive because it’s personal,” Rihanna said. “It’s our bodies. Of course, it’s our time and not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom, but it is mine, so I’m fine.”

While it remains to be seen if this rumor is actually legitimate, Rocky and Rihanna have been close friends throughout the past decade and publicly confirmed they were romantically involved with one another in 2021.

In 2013, Rihanna starred in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video, co-directed by Rocky and the late Virgil Abloh.

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, and Rihanna are both 33.