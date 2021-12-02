‘Rolling out’ chooses 7 great books to give as gifts this holiday

Giving books can be a great gift for any occasion. If you are looking for some suggestions, these fiction and nonfiction titles can make great stocking stuffers for all ages.

1. This great Black American novel chronicles the journey of one middle-class Black family through centuries of colorism, feminism, and the progression of higher education. In Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ epic novel, The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois, she tells an adventurous story of a young Black girl from the South who is in search of family history while trying to narrate her own story.

2. If you are looking for relaxation after a stressful day, the Peace and Purpose meditation coloring book is a great book for women of all ages that uses coloring as a form of therapy. Each page takes you, the artist, on a journey that reflects positive images of women of color.

3. For the person who wants to make the ultimate cocktail for their next soiree, Can I Mix you a Drink? is a book of 50 unique and amazing drinks by rapper T-Pain and mixologist Maxwell Britten. T-Pain also makes suggestions as to what music pairs best for each drink, with jazz being the favorite.

4. Looking for a mystery with a little twist? Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead has written a family saga, Harlem Shuffle, that masquerades as a crime novel. The backdrop is Harlem, New York, in the 1960s. The book discusses social issues about race and power, elements that Whitehead describes so well through creative storytelling, that many readers have come to love.

5. Just in time for Christmas, award-winning author Nancy Redd brings to life a new children’s book about The Real Santa based on Nancy’s son’s intense efforts to catch the jolly icon in action. The Real Santa picture book demonstrates a heartwarming depiction of holiday traditions and Black family love.

6. For Black historical fiction fans, there are several authors worth mentioning. The first noted author, Vanessa Riley, tells the riveting story of Dorothy Kirwin Thomas, a woman born into slavery, who bought her freedom and becomes the most influential woman in West Indies history. Island Queen is a fiction novel filled with documented historical facts. This saga illustrates love and hidden Black history.

7. Looking for stories about Black women serving in the military? This book is based on the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first all-woman, all-Black Army Unit. Kaia Alderson pens a good read about two Black women with different backgrounds who decide to join the Army during World War II. Sisters in Arms is filled with documented historical facts making it a book worth reading.