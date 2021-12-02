Transform your mind, body and soul at the ‘Peace & Purpose Virtual Retreat’

Starting Friday, December 3, Rolling Out’s Peace & Purpose Virtual Retreat will bring extraordinary personalities, experts and more together VIRTUALLY for transformational master classes, “Cover Conversations”, healing and insightful talks and so much more, all in the spirit of finding peace and purpose.

Join New York Bestselling author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson; music, fashion and film executive Dr. Charles Jenkins; Tony-Award winning Anika Noni Rose, and so many more dynamic speakers for this life-changing virtual retreat! Start your new year off right by getting equipped with the necessary tools you need to succeed in 2022!

Interested in joining the sessions? Register for a complimentary pass here: http://www.tinyurl.com/ROPP2021