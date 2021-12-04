UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd inks branding deal with Steph Curry

University of Connecticut freshman Azzi Fudd is the latest college athlete to capitalize on the new NCAA NIL (name, image, likeness) rule that went into effect on July 1. The new rule allows college athletes to profit from their images and reputations after decades of being denied the opportunity to make money while schools and organizations made billions.

The Huskies freshman signed to three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry’s SC30 Inc. brand. The wide-ranging partnership will support her successes both on and off the court as the nation’s top recruit builds her collegiate career – a multidimensional name, image and likeness contract. SC30 Inc. is the athlete-led organization responsible for Curry’s off-court business endeavors. The two first met in 2018 when Fudd accepted an invite to Curry Camp, one of two women who attended.

“I am very excited to continue working with Stephen, and become a part of the SC30 family. This is a dream come true for me. Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people.

“As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I’m really excited about everything we’ll do together in the future,” Fudd told Sports Illustrated in a statement.

The Golden State Warrior star player has also taken Fudd under his wing and will personally mentor the Arlington, Virginia, guard who played at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., as she balances school, basketball, and the demands of being a face for female athletes. Fudd has already signed endorsement deals with Chipotle and Bio Steel sports beverage.