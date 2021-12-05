Renowned artist Miya Bailey chats about art in Atlanta and future projects

Renowned artist Miya Bailey brings a lot to Atlanta’s creative scene, from the notoriety he attained as one of the best tattoo artists in the city, to the community center he established in the bustling Castleberry Hill historic district. Originally from Asheville, North Carolina, this art icon is proud to now call Atlanta home.

When and how did you discover Atlanta?

It was in ’92-’93, a brother from the Nation of Islam would bring teens from Asheville, North Carolina, to Atlanta so that we could see thriving Black communities. He would take us to Old National [Highway], the West End, and the Cascade area. Me and my friends were amazed to see Black people driving nice cars, living in nice communities and operating Black businesses. So my first opportunity in 1994, I moved to Atlanta.

In 1994, did you have the opportunity to check out the Yin Yang Cafe?

Wow, the first week I moved to Atlanta I went to the Yin Yang Cafe with some messed-up cornrows. I walk in the door and a young CeeLo Green is performing the hook of “Cell Therapy” and I was seated next to Bill Nunn, aka Radio Raheem. It blew my mind.

So is it safe to say the Yin Yang Cafe influenced Peters Street Station and your work today?

Yes, the first day I stepped foot in Yin Yangs was the first time in my life I was exposed to raw, uncensored Black Culture. What made it extra special, is that it’s controlled by artists and creatives.

After being here and making a name for yourself why did you choose to stay in Atlanta?

Because the entrepreneurial spirit is so strong. Also, it’s close to home, about three hours away from my family and a lot of loved ones. Plus I owe a lot to Atlanta and this place will always have a special place in my heart.

You just had a sold-out solo art exhibit “Twin Flames,” in your mind how successful was it?

I’m truly blessed on the business side, to place every piece and have such an outpouring of love from the creative community was amazing. But there were some close friends and family who I wanted to attend who couldn’t make it for various reasons.

When is the next exhibit?

April, I will be doing a collaboration show with Kevin “Wak” Williams. Together we are going to do a back to the basics exhibition. I’m going to follow his lead on this one. It hasn’t been named yet.

What’s the next big dream project for Miya Bailey?

I would like to buy multiple properties and lease them to different types of creatives and support their dreams, whether it’s a gallery, salon, or tattoo parlor. If you are willing to work hard and develop your craft I’m interested.