Atlanta DJ Mix Master Mitch, cousin of SiMan Baby, dies of cancer

By Rashad Milligan | Dec 7, 2021

Atlanta DJ Mix Master Mitch. (Photo source- Instagram: @mixmastermitch)

Atlanta lost one of its longtime beloved DJs on Dec. 7.


Mix Master Mitch, born Gary Mitchell, died of Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer, as announced by his cousin and legendary Atlanta radio host, SiMan Baby.

“For once, I’m at a loss for words,” SiMan, born Silas Alexander, posted on social media after Mitchell’s death.


In recent months, Alexander and Mitchell have hosted the “Cousins with Cancer” podcast.

Stage 4 pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 1%, according to John Hopkins Medicine. It’s the same disease former Congressman John Lewis and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died of, as first noted by 11 Alive.

