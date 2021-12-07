Atlanta DJ Mix Master Mitch, cousin of SiMan Baby, dies of cancer
Atlanta lost one of its longtime beloved DJs on Dec. 7.
Mix Master Mitch, born Gary Mitchell, died of Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer, as announced by his cousin and legendary Atlanta radio host, SiMan Baby.
“For once, I’m at a loss for words,” SiMan, born Silas Alexander, posted on social media after Mitchell’s death.
In recent months, Alexander and Mitchell have hosted the “Cousins with Cancer” podcast.
Stage 4 pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 1%, according to John Hopkins Medicine. It’s the same disease former Congressman John Lewis and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died of, as first noted by 11 Alive.