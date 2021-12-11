Mom charged after allegedly ordering daughter to attack basketball opponent

Latira Shonty Hunt, the mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player during a youth basketball game in Orange County, California last month has been charged with two misdemeanors.

As previously reported, former Chicago Bulls guard Corey Benjamin issued an apology after footage hit the internet of his daughter attacking an opponent during a basketball game Sunday, Nov 14, in Garden Grove, California.

In the footage, Benjamin’s daughter, who is not named because she is a minor, is seen punching 15-year-old Lauryn Ham from behind during the tournament, which knocked her to the ground and left her with a concussion. Her mother, Alice Ham considered it to be an assault and filed a police report. She and her attorney allege that the mother of the girl who threw the punch, Tyra Hunt, told her daughter to hit the other child.

In viral video captured of the incident, the 44-year-old Hunt is believed to be heard yelling, “You better hit her for that,” after the players stumbled into each other during the game. Hunt was charged this week with misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.

“It is unconscionable that a parent would encourage her child to engage in violence during a sporting event. Youth sports are invaluable in teaching our children discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. But a win at all costs mentality that is completely devoid of fair play, respect, and civility is disgusting. We as parents have the fundamental responsibility to raise our children to be good human beings who treat others with kindness and humanity,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Hunt’s court date hasn’t been revealed as of yet but she could face up to a year in jail if convicted. Take a look at the altercation below.