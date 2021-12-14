Gucci Mane ready to make the world icy for Christmas

Gucci Mane is back and ready for Christmas.

The East Atlanta rapper announced on his Instagram that he’ll be releasing an album on Friday, Dec. 17 titled So Icy Christmas.

“It’s only right that East Atlanta Santa and the 1017 family give y’all a new tape this Friday,” Gucci Mane said in the Instagram post. Gucci has not been shy to put the artists of his label on his recent albums, and it looks like he’ll be doing the same with this one, as the cover art shows the name of his artists on Christmas stockings.

Fans are accustomed to Gucci releasing albums during the holiday season that feature a Christmas theme. In 2014, he released an album titled East Atlanta Santa. After getting out of jail, he released The Return of East Atlanta Santa in 2016. In 2019, East Atlanta Santa 3 was released.

This will be Gucci’s third album of the year, after releasing So Icy Gang, which features artists on his label such as Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and Big Scarr. In June, he released Ice Daddy.

Gucci was recently in Atlanta as a guest performer for Lil Baby’s concert tour. He performed his 2015 hit single, “I Think I Love Her.”

If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, Gucci Mane will be ready to get you in the mood on Friday.