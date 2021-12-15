Amber Crowder wants to help women ensnared in the criminal justice system
Amber Crowder spoke with rolling out about her experience with the criminal justice system that led to her creating The Been Down Project, which provides a supportive space and guidance to Black women who may have to navigate a system historically biased against Black people. Crowder shared how being sentenced to jail despite not having a criminal record took a toll on her as she had to leave her young child behind when she was incarcerated.
How did you get caught up in the criminal justice system?
I can’t get into the details of it just because I signed a plea, and I have to take responsibility for that, but my charge was mail fraud because I responded to an email on my government account. I used to work for the D.C. government, which got their funding from the federal government, and that is why they found it to be a federal crime. It was my first offense; I had never had any priors, but the judge looked me in my eyes, and he said, “Well, I think you deserve to go to prison.” [The government] investigated me from 2012 until 2019, and I had an attorney for all that time. It was financially, mentally and emotionally draining. When it was all said and done, it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders. But, it was replaced by another one because [then] I [had] to go to prison and leave my 3-year-old.
