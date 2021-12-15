Big Sean responds to Ye’s comments on ‘Drink Champs’

Big Sean finally got his revenge on Ye.

When Ye appeared on “Drink Champs” with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he said that signing Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was his biggest regret in life. Ye didn’t hold back, taking shots at John Legend as well.

“And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life,” Ye said on the show. “And that’s some sellout s—, and I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies.”

Once Sean heard about the quote, he tweeted, “I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy.”

Well, it looks like Sean accepted the invitation.

A preview of the interview was posted on Instagram, and there’s a snippet of Sean responding to Ye and his comments.

“I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all those things, but I thought what he said was some b—- a– s—.”

The full show will air at a later date. Sean signed with the G.O.O.D. Music label in 2007, and has made numerous songs with Ye.