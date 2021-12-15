Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj now in the Guinness Book of World Records

Female rappers continue to rise to the top of the hip-hop ladder. From Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B, these women have set a standard for others in the industry in recent years.

And now Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have another reason to celebrate, as they are in the Guinness World Records for being the first female rap duo to reach No.1 on the Billboard 100 with their remix of the song “Say So.”

Minaj went to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment with the caption, “No album/single out in 3 years. Cheers to 2022.”

In the same post, she screenshotted a picture of the most streamed female rappers on Spotify in 2021. Doja Cat was first on the list, with Minaj following at the second spot.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s song, “WAP,” made history topping the Billboard charts with their summer hit last year, but it is the “Say So” remix that will find itself in the history books.

Doja Cat was set to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Atlanta on Dec. 15, 2021, but had to pull out of the show after testing positive for COVID-19.