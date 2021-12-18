General Motors recruiting HBCU students for internships, jobs

General Motors is doing more than making cars for people around the world.

In fact, they’ve been expanding their business to HBCUs to help college students find internships and permanent jobs within the company.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the Omni Hotel in Atlanta hosted the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame banquet ahead of the Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and South Carolina State. General Motors was present for the event, as they are in their first year of a multi-year deal with the SWAC.

Charles Chapman, GM brand diversity marketing manager; Tarshena Armstrong, GM director of diversity marketing and development; and Nyron Fauconier, VP, account director at Jack Morton Worldwide, represented the company.

“Thus far, it’s been a phenomenal partnership and it’s great to give back to the HBCUs and do it in such a meaningful way,” Chapman said in an interview with rolling out.

GM has found different ways to make an imprint on HBCUs, creating opportunities beyond sports.

“That’s why our partnership with the HBCUs goes beyond just athletics,” Chapman said. “We’ve been giving scholarships, we’re also working on other programs that also deal with E-Sports and gaming. We’re really looking to make it a holistic partnership with the SWAC.”