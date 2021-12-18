 Skip to content

General Motors recruiting HBCU students for internships, jobs

By Malik Brown | Dec 18, 2021

General Motors is doing more than making cars for people around the world.

In fact, they’ve been expanding their business to HBCUs to help college students find internships and permanent jobs within the company.


On Dec. 17, 2021, the Omni Hotel in Atlanta hosted the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame banquet ahead of the Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and South Carolina State. General Motors was present for the event, as they are in their first year of a multi-year deal with the SWAC.

Charles Chapman, GM brand diversity marketing manager; Tarshena Armstrong, GM director of diversity marketing and development; and Nyron Fauconier, VP, account director at Jack Morton Worldwide, represented the company.


“Thus far, it’s been a phenomenal partnership and it’s great to give back to the HBCUs and do it in such a meaningful way,” Chapman said in an interview with rolling out.

GM has found different ways to make an imprint on HBCUs, creating opportunities beyond sports.

“That’s why our partnership with the HBCUs goes beyond just athletics,” Chapman said. “We’ve been giving scholarships, we’re also working on other programs that also deal with E-Sports and gaming. We’re really looking to make it a holistic partnership with the SWAC.”

Tags: , , , ,

Uber Eats, Eats Okra and Goodr help Black restaurants recover from pandemic

Herbert Austin details how the SBA is helping small-business owners

Customers are big winners with recent promises from Walmart and Target to hold the line on prices during the upcoming holiday shopping season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Early Christmas gift: Walmart and Target ignore investors, resist raising prices this holiday season

Media coverage will likely act as a lead accelerant as part of a larger sales strategy.. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Analysts: Selling more of anything still means charming the press

Ahmad Goree discusses how billion-dollar SBA program is bringing hope to small businesses

Media coverage will likely act as a lead accelerant as part of a larger sales strategy.. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

How the right media coverage creates more sales and bigger profits


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.