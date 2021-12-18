 Skip to content

SC State shocks sports world, blows Jackson State out in Celebration Bowl

By Rashad Milligan | Dec 18, 2021

Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
(Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

A new champion of HBCU football has been crowned.


In a stunning turn of events, South Carolina State defeated Jackson State 31-10 at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 18 in front of a record crowd of 48,653.

Coach Deion Sanders led JSU to a 11-2 record this fall, while coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough coached SCSU to a 7-5 mark.


South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan Davis grabbed a Celebration Bowl-record three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Corey Fields Jr. threw four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs neutralized JSU’s explosive punt return package of Florida State transfer Isaiah Bolden and senior Warren Newman III with rugby punts. South Carolina State’s aggressive defense forced either tough passes from freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders or the Tigers to turn to their limited run game. The Jerry Rice Award winner, Shedeur threw two interceptions in the loss.

